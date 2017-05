WEATHER UPDATE

HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP THE MID-SOUTH WARM AND DRY THROUGH MIDWEEK. A FEW SHOWERS WILL RETURN TO THE REGION THURSDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOVE NORMAL. HIGHER RAIN CHANCES ARE EXPECTED OVER THE WEEKEND WITH COOLER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTean 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com