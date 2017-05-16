Windy and Warm Again on Wednesday



Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night tonight. Expect conditions to be a little breezy at times with winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Another hot day is forecast for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tomorrow will also be a windy day with winds possibly gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Rain chances will increase toward the end of the workweek. Right now, Friday through Sunday are our likelier days for any rain. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible at that time. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

