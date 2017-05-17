Commission taking applications for Shelby County judgeship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Officials are seeking applications to fill a vacancy in Shelby County Circuit Court created by the retirement of Judge Robert L. Childers.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission says applicants for the judgeship in the 30th Judicial District will be interviewed July 21 in meetings that will include a public hearing. Applications are due June 26.

An applicant must be a licensed attorney who has lived in Tennessee for five years, is at least 30 years old and currently resides in the district.

Childers has told Gov. Bill Haslam that he is retiring June 30.