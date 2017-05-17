Deputies find body of teen reported missing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say they have found the body of a Tennessee teenager who had been reported missing.

Media cited the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that deputies found the boy’s body early Wednesday near the bottom of a bluff on a scenic trail. Officials say he had been reported missing from the Sale Creek community on Tuesday evening.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesman J. Matt Lea told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the investigation into the teen’s death is very active. He declined to provide further information, including the boy’s name.