Exchange Club honors JPD investigator as Officer of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club on Tuesday named their 2017 Officer of the Year.

Jackson Police Investigator Kelly Schrotberger was named Officer of the Year at a ceremony at DoubleTree Hotel, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Schrotberger is an investigator with the department’s Special Operations Division and was honored for his tireless efforts in making Jackson safe for all, the release states.

Investigator Schrotberger has been instrumental in solving numerous crimes and apprehending violent criminals, according to the release.