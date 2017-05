Hear local musicians perform in upcoming patriotic concert

JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming concert will make you even more proud to be an American.

On Sunday, May 21, Jackson Area Community Bands will host a patriotic concert.

That’ll run from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on north lawn of The Logos Library at Union University.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held in Savage Memorial Chapel on campus.

Admission is free. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket.