Jackson church kicks off summer weekly community prayer services

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Campbell Street Church of Christ officially kicks off its second summer of weekly prayer meetings throughout the Jackson community.

Wednesday night, they gathered at South Side High School. Every Wednesday night this summer, just like last year, the congregation will hold gatherings at different locations and invite those who live nearby to join in.

Church leaders said they are glad they are able to continue this community outreach effort.

“This is something people wanted, people wanted an opportunity to come together, they wanted an opportunity to meet other people and to pray and just, the reception has been great and our people wanted to do it again,” said Danny Sorrell with Campbell Street Church of Christ.

Next week’s community prayer meeting will be held at the North Side High School.