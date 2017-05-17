JSCC presents philanthropy award to West Tennessee Healthcare

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College handed out its Regents Award Wednesday afternoon for excellence in philanthropy.

The award is granted to honor dedicated philanthropists who graciously donate their time and finances. This year’s recipient is West Tennessee Healthcare.

Jackson State officials say the health care provider has been an avid supporter of the school’s nursing and health science programs for years.

“We are a pipeline for West Tennessee Healthcare as a part of Gov. Haslam’s Drive to 55,” JSCC President Dr. Allana Hamilton said. “We not only want individuals to have a credential, but we want the individuals to be employable.”

Dr. Hamilton says West Tennessee Healthcare’s support and contributions have made it possible for the college to provide premier educational and career opportunities to students.