Local scout earns ‘Eagle’ rank by building signs for courthouse
JACKSON, Tenn. — A recent high school graduate gives a gift to Madison County as part of a project he completed to become an Eagle Scout.
Drive by the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Jackson and you might notice something a little different. “It’s pretty cool because people see it as they drive up and down North Highland,” Daniel Smith, 17, said.
New signs frame the courthouse. They designate the east, west and south sides of the building. Smith built all three signs. “Took about 200 hours to complete,” he said.
It is part of a community service project Smith took on to become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the scouting program for the Boy Scouts of America.
“My dad helped me with a lot of it because he has his own business doing wrought iron work and stuff like this,” Smith said.
Madison County commissioners and County Mayor Jimmy Harris recognized Smith for his work Wednesday outside the courthouse. “He’s been working on it for months,” Harris said. “It looks great. We’re really proud of it.”
Harris said commissioners approved the project, but it did not cost taxpayers any money. “His family either paid for part of it, had it donated,” Harris said. “They had a lot of labor donated.”
Harris said the signs will help people navigate when coming to the courthouse. Smith is glad they are here to stay. “I knew I wanted to do an Eagle project that would last so I could maybe come back later with my kids and show them what I’ve completed,” Smith said.
Smith said several troop members helped install the signs on Saturday.
Smith graduated from Madison Academic High School last week. He plans to attend the University of Memphis in the fall.