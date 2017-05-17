Local scout earns ‘Eagle’ rank by building signs for courthouse

JACKSON, Tenn. — A recent high school graduate gives a gift to Madison County as part of a project he completed to become an Eagle Scout.

Drive by the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Jackson and you might notice something a little different. “It’s pretty cool because people see it as they drive up and down North Highland,” Daniel Smith, 17, said.

New signs frame the courthouse. They designate the east, west and south sides of the building. Smith built all three signs. “Took about 200 hours to complete,” he said.

It is part of a community service project Smith took on to become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the scouting program for the Boy Scouts of America.