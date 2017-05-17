Man charged with murder in Martin shooting death

MARTIN, Tenn. — An accused gunman is now charged with murder in an April shooting death in Martin.

Khalil Taylor, 26, of Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the April 18 shooting death of 51-year-old Charles Graves, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

A home health worker found Graves unresponsive at his home on Lester Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Taylor is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center and will be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court.