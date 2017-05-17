Martin Fire Department training with new gear to help save lives

MARTIN, Tenn.-Martin firefighters are training weekly with brand new, state of the art gear that allows them to see through the impossible.

The department purchased 22 new breathing apparatuses after the old ones started to fail on the job. Decked out with the latest safety features and a built in camera, they can now see different heat signatures.

“They even have thermal imaging cameras that are mounted in the masks of our SCBA’s for them to be able to crawl into a house and instead of carrying a camera with them they have got one right there in their sight,” said Chief Jamie Summers of the Martin Fire Department.

The department said firefighters are already using the new gear in the field.