Nashville judge resigns over potential conflict of interest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee judge has resigned after potential conflict of interest issues arose over his ownership of short-term rentals.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pV6h0X ) that Jim Todd resigned from his part-time position as magistrate for the Davidson County General Sessions Environmental Court on Friday. He had held the position for a decade and was responsible for handling complaints and fines involving short-term rental properties in Nashville.

WSMV-TV reported that Todd and his wife were in violation of a rule that required owners to post their permit number on their online listing.

Todd says the violation has been corrected. He said he believes he has done nothing wrong, but the public has a right to believe their court system is fair and impartial.