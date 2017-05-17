Nashville man charged, accused of dragging officer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Nashville man has been charged with assault and other counts after police say he dragged an officer who approached his car.

Clarksville police said Officer Seth Traughber was responding to a suspicious activity call, where medics had already been called and revived the man Tuesday afternoon. Police said in a news release that Traughber approached the car and asked the man to step out.

Police said the man instead took off, dragging the officer with him.

The officer lost his grip and fell to the ground, and the car tire drove over his leg. The driver drove away.

Billy McNeil was arrested Wednesday in Cheatham County and charged with aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license, evading and resisting.

Police said the officer had no major injuries and has returned to work.