Parker Stewart asking for his release from LOI with Ole Miss

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City’s Parker Stewart who signed his national letter of intent with Ole Miss, is now asking for his release. Stewart confirming in a twitter message earlier.

Head coach of the Golden Tornadoes, Shane Sisco, said a coach who recruited him for the past two years is no longer with the program and that led to him asking for his release.

Stewart’s future on where he will go lies in the hands of the Rebels and if they will grant the release of the 6’5 guard.