Sexual misconduct reports increase at UT Knoxville in 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new report from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville says sexual misconduct reports at the school rose by more than two-thirds last year, from 38 complaints in 2015 to 64 in 2016.

UT released the information Wednesday as part of a report prepared each year since 2015. It details reports of sexual misconduct that students report occurring on and off campus.

UT Knoxville Title IX coordinator Jenny Richter told the Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qxyuNl ) that increased education and training have made people more aware of policies and how to report incidents. UT Center for Health Education and Wellness Director Ashley Blamey says the university’s commitment is reflected in increased reporting.

UT committed an extra $700,000 and added staff last year after the university settled a $2.48 million lawsuit accusing it of fostering a “hostile sexual environment.”