Sheriff’s deputy charged with stealing from elderly woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy is facing charges that he stole money from the bank account of an elderly woman whom he befriended.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy Garcia Romero Jordan was indicted by a county grand jury Monday.

TBI says Jordan started withdrawing money from ATMs in Bedford and Rutherford counties from the Shelbyville woman in October 2015.

The agency also says Jordan concealed a civil warrant on a contractor whom he owed money for work performed at his home.

Jordan faces charges of one count of theft over $60,000 and one count of official misconduct. The Shelbyville resident was booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.