Tennessee Democrats prepare for fundraiser dubbed ‘J-Day’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Democrats are preparing for their annual Jackson Day fundraiser they are now referring to as “J-Day.”

The event has long been named after President Andrew Jackson, a Tennessean who is considered the father of the Democratic Party.

While the state party has celebrated Jackson’s legacy as a general and the country’s seventh president, Chairwoman Mary Mancini has said Democrats shouldn’t ignore the former president’s participation in slavery and the forced removal of native Americans.

Party spokesman Jason Freeman says the official name of Friday’s event is the Three Star Jackson Day Dinner. But a Tuesday press release touting the event as being sold out refers only to “J-Day.”

The keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and other speeches are scheduled for statewide candidates and office holders.