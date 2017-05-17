THP identifies woman killed in Lexington crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed Wednesday morning in a Lexington wreck.

Jessica Baggett, 29, of Lexington was killed in the one-vehicle crash, according to a THP report.

Two children, ages 2 and 4, were also in the vehicle and were not injured, according to the report.

Baggett was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck west around 7:45 a.m. along State Route 200 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, according to the report.

The truck reportedly hit a mailbox and a tree before running into a utility pole.

Baggett was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The report says both children were properly restrained.