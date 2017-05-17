WEATHER UPDATE

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 TONIGHT FOR DYER, LAKE, LAUDERDALE, OBION, SHELBY, TIPTON AND COUNTIES.

We will begin to see rain return to the Mid-South this evening and tonight maimly West of the Mississippi River. Showers and thunderstorms are possible area wide tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will continue over the weekend with the highest chances on Sunday. Above normal temperatures are expected through Saturday turning cooler Sunday into early next week. Below normal temperatures are expected next week.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

