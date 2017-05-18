4 suspects appear on felony charges in Beech Bluff break-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four men accused of breaking into a Madison County home in the Beech Bluff community faced a judge Thursday.

Amar Johnson, Kendrick McMullin, Quentin Childress and Jaylon Chiles appeared in Madison County General Sessions Court on Thursday, charged with aggravated burglary.

They are accused of breaking into a home on East Laurel Road on Monday then taking off when deputies said the homeowner pulled out a gun.

“Mr. McMullin and co-defendants then ran back outside and fled in their vehicle,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Hugh Harvey read in court.

Harvey set bond at $50,000 for McMullin, Childress and Johnson. Chiles faces an additional felony evading arrest charge. “The vehicle was driving on the opposite side of the road while going around curves and over hills with speeds in excess of 95 miles per hour,” Harvey said.

Harvey set bond for Chiles at $75,000.

The judge said in court Johnson, Childress and Chiles admitted they were together in the vehicle and when they broke into the home. According to an affidavit, McMullin refused to be interviewed and denied any involvement.

All four defendants told the judge they do not work and could not make bond. Harvey said he will appoint attorneys to represent each one.

All four men are due back in court at 1 p.m. June 1.

Deputies said they also arrested a male juvenile in connection with the break-in.