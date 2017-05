Budget Committee presentation from Jackson City Council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city leaders presented a PowerPoint presentation Thursday morning during a specially called meeting at which council members passed a resolution to reroute $12 million the city had been giving to the school system.

The presentation outlined the Budget Committee’s recommendation to reroute the tax dollars. The images from the presentation are included here.

