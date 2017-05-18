City Council passes resolution to reroute $12M from school system

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council has passed a resolution to pull a portion of sales tax revenue the city had been voluntarily giving to the school system.

Council members approved the resolution Thursday morning during a specially called meeting. The resolution passed with 6 in favor, 1 against, and 1 abstaining. Vicki Foote abstained, Charles Rahm (District 8) voted no and David Cisco was not present.

The resolution reallocates a portion of a local sales tax back into the city’s general fund. The money had been going to the school system.

It will result in about $12 million staying the in city’s fund rather than going to the school system.

Budget Committee recommendation: The city used a PowerPoint presentation to outline the Budget Committee’s recommendation to reroute the tax dollars. See the images from the presentation here.

A video explanation: A video was also shown during the meeting in which Steve Bowers, TV-Media Manager at Jackson Energy Authority, talks about the education budget. You can watch the video on YouTube.

County Mayor Jimmy Harris says they would have to raise property taxes nearly 30 percent to make up the difference.

Mayor Jerry Gist says this is a huge win for the city and will make things more fair because 89 percent of total local dollars going to local schools have been paid by city residents.

JMCSS School Board Chairman Bob Alvey says they will see a hit from this and will be working with the county to see what they can do.

We’ll have more on this vote and what it could mean on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.