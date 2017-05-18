Eli Brauss named a finalist for Mr. Baseball award

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was announced this week by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Organization that USJ’s Eli Brauss was named a finalist for the Mr. Baseball awards. On the season Brauss has a .464 batting average with four home runs and 51 runs batted in.

But as far as individual accomplishments go, he like’s them, but he’s focused on the team.

“It feels a little good but I’m not really focused on that, just focused on the team aspect and winning these games coming up,” Brauss said.

When asked if he won the award and didn’t win state, he had a team first response.

“It means nothing at all, all I’m focused on is winning sub-state and making it to the state tournament and winning that,” Brauss said.

USJ will host Knox-Webb Thursday in a doubleheader at home. The Mr. Baseball awards will be presented May 23, at MTSU’s Reese Smith Jr. Field.