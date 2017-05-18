Haywood Co. school leaders begin search for new superintendent

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.-Members of the Haywood County School Board met to start their search for a new superintendent.

During Thursday night’s work session, members reviewed a questionnaire sent out to the community about what they are looking for in a leader for the district. They also began to look at applications and began putting aside the ones who do not fit the criteria.

Leaders said they hope to start the interview process soon.

“Education is everything, we know that as we keep expressing in our whole world that we are always looking for education as being a cornerstone of our ability to produce, good, well rounded individuals and it’s one of the most important decisions, maybe even more so than a mayor,” said Shea Davis, a concerned parent.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for June 8.