Increasing Chance for Rain Tomorrow Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Dry air has been keeping rain chances low today in West Tennessee but scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible for the duration of the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase toward the end of the workweek and over the weekend as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. This cold front will also bring a significant pattern change to our area next week which will allow for cooler weather.

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to monitor the VIPIR 7 Radar for scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee this evening but the threat for severe weather tonight is low. Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to only the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered tomorrow so not everyone may get rain on Friday. However, most of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

