Man wanted in three counties, accused of theft, burglary

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.-Authorities in three Tennessee counties hope you can help them find a man wanted on numerous counts, including theft and burglary.

Darren Walton is wanted on six warrants in Weakley County alone. He is also a suspect in break-ins in Dickson and Montgomery Counties.

If you have seen Walton or know where he can be found, call Crimestoppers at (931) 645-TIPS.