Memphis traffic stop leads troopers to 150 pounds of marijuana

1/2

2/2



MEMPHIS — A traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol leads to the seizure of 153 pounds of marijuana.

Troopers say they stopped a Lincoln Navigator on Interstate 40 because the Texas driver was following another vehicle too closely.

When officers say the driver began making inconsistent statements, they called in a K-9 who discovered the marijuana.

Rosa Flores was arrested. Troopers say she had her three children in the vehicle with her.