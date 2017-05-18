Parris South Elementary named Tennessee’s first certified Lighthouse School

SAVANNAH, Tenn —Big news this week coming out of Savannah. Parris South Elementary School was named Tennessee’s first ‘Lighthouse School.’

This prestigious honor is awarded to schools that go through a five year “Leader In Me” program which empowers faculty, students and the community to focus more on individual strengths and talents.

Principal Mitzi Baker told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News when they started the program five years ago, there were less than 100 schools that have ever received this honor.

“It’s been huge for them, its truly empowered them to see that each and every one of them can be a leader. no matter their academic ability. we recognize and celebrate all of their talents and strengths,” said April Williams, a school counselor.

Parris South Elementary was presented the award on Wednesday, May 17. There were many dignitaries present for the celebration.

Almost 500 pre-K through fifth graders attended Parris South Elementary during this school year.