Trump’s Japan envoy pick says he’s optimistic on trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The businessman in line to be American ambassador to Japan says he’s optimistic about reaching deal with Japan that could mean equal or better results than the Asia-Pacific agreement that President Donald Trump pulled the United States from after taking office.

William Hagerty tells a Senate committee that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump’s Cabinet are engaged in an “economic dialogue” aimed at a bilateral trade pact with Japan.

Hagerty says Trump and his team are making strides on a personal level with Japanese leaders.

Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) at Trump’s Florida resort in February.

Hagerty says Pence communicates regularly with Japan’s vice prime minister.