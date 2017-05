WEATHER UPDATE

WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH THE GREATEST COVERAGE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. PORTIONS OF THE MID-SOUTH MAY RECEIVE OVER TWO INCHES OF RAIN. WIDESPREAD SEVERE STORMS ARE NOT EXPECTED. SIGNIFICANTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH NEXT WEEK. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE 70S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com