Woman, child killed in Haywood Co. crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman and a small child were killed in a Thursday morning crash involving a dump truck near Brownsville.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms the woman and child were killed in the crash near the intersection of Highway 70 and Chestnut Grove Road east of Brownsville.

The woman was driving a car with two children inside. Family members say they were her children. They said a 2-year-old restrained in a child’s car seat was not injured.

The driver of the dump truck reportedly was not injured.

When troopers arrived, the truck was on top of the car. The wreck is still under investigation.

