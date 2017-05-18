Woman indicted on 36 counts in rollover bus crash; officials say she’s still behind the wheel

CHESTER CO. — The woman accused of causing a rollover bus crash will now stand trial on 36 separate counts.

Christina Mathis has been indicted in Davidson County on 35 counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony reckless endangerment in the November 18 rollover crash in Nashville.

Chester County Director of Schools Troy Kilzer talked about her indictment.

“Christina and her husband drove to Nashville on their own volition to be present as directed from the police department in Davidson County.” Kilzer said.

The 29-year-old is accused of speeding when the bus crashed on its way to a Beta Club convention.

Kilzer said she is still employed as a bus driver with the county.

Investigators said when Mathis hit a guardrail and crashed 35 of the 48 students on board were hurt. Four were critically injured.

“We felt very confident after some time off and then some additional training she received prior to her getting back behind the wheel that she was capable of this semester’s work,” Kilzer said.

Kilzer said Mathis began driving a district bus again in January.

It is a decision Kilzer is standing by.

“The incident happened in November. It was investigated by local law enforcement in Davidson County and state troopers. She received at that time no citation.”

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, Mathis was released Thursday night. Her bond was set at $50,000.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol found the bus Mathis was driving had no mechanical defects.