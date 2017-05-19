Annual ‘Bemis Heritage Days’ celebration this weekend

BEMIS, Tenn.-A special annual event for the Bemis community kicks off Friday.

Bemis Heritage Days is a time for visitors to meet up with old friends and talk about the time when the old mill was in full swing.

There was food and a live band that took part in the celebration.

Those familiar with the history of the community said it is important to pass along what the mill means to the history of the Hub City.

“This town is a very important place, the way it was built, the way it was united, the people and the workers were united, that’s important,” said Rosalee Gibbons, a life-long Bemis resident.

Bemis Days continues through the weekend.