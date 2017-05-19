Benton Co. deputy fired, accused of intimidating female inmates

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher investigates cases every day, but they’re usually not within his own building.

“I was totally surprised,” Sheriff Christopher said. “The corrections officer that was involved had always done a really good job.”

The deputy, who the sheriff is not officially naming, was put on administrative leave at the end of April. He was then fired earlier this month.

He is accused of soliciting female inmates, then intimidating them into not reporting him.

“We got the complaint from the female inmates, and that’s when we immediately decided, let’s get him away from them to eliminate this threat,” Christopher said.

The deputy, who has been with the department more than four years, is also accused of altering jail paperwork.

“It appears that maybe some legal documents from the jail side has been tampered with and put in under different names,” Christopher said.

Christopher has requested the district attorney’s office handle the investigation.

“I feel like that it will come to an end pretty soon, and we can actually wrap this thing up,” he said.

Although this incident really hit home for Sheriff Christopher, he said he hopes it sends the message that all officers need to uphold the standard of enforcing the law.

“I don’t care who you are, if it’s the governor, the mayor or if it’s a ditch digger, it doesn’t make any difference,” he said. “The law sees everybody in the same light.”

Sheriff Christopher said if the deputy is charged, his name will then be released.