Bradford man faces attempted robbery charge in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man is arrested on numerous charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call at a local business.

Matthew Inman, 21, of Bradford was arrested Wednesday night when Humboldt police responded to a call from a concerned citizen, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. after a call about a person dressed in all black near a business on Gibson Wells Road, according to the release.

When police arrived, they reportedly saw someone in all black flee the area and refuse to stop.

The subject, later identified as Inman, fled into a field and was apprehended a short time later.

He is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to the release.

Inman was transferred to the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. His bond was set at $50,000.