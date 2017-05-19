Children safely removed from buses trapped by high water

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) – Heavy rains just north of Nashville, Tennessee had emergency crews scrambling to safely evacuate students from three school buses that became trapped by high water.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency until noon for Sumner County after a severe thunderstorm dumped up to 7 inches of rain in a few hours

Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told news outlets that all the children were safely removed after three buses on three different roads became trapped by high water. He said crews also are responding to calls from others, including a person who climbed to the top of a mobile home. He said no injuries have been reported.