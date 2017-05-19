City begins cleanup after gaining possession of Bemis Mill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews began cleanup Friday on what is left of the Bemis Mill. The city of Jackson officially took possession of the property after taking the contractor to court for failing to finish cleanup.

City workers picked up and hauled off debris and also installed fences in an effort to keep people out.

“There’s a lot of work to be done over there,” Richard Fisher, a Bemis resident, said.

Fisher said the property is an eyesore. “It does look like the photos we’ve seen of Germany in World War II,” he said.

The city went to court and took possession of the mill in early May. Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said Bemis Mill LLC had until Thursday afternoon to appeal the judge’s decision, but did not. “Today is really the first day that we’ve been able to come in legally and start removing the debris,” he said.

Gist said they hope to clean up the site for around $200,000 or less. “It’s costing the city money to clean it,” he said. “Obviously after that’s done, then we’ll file suit against Bemis Mill LLC and ask them to repay us for the cost.”

Gist said the city will begin construction on a park once the property is safe and cleaned up. Fisher said he looks forward to seeing it. “It’s going to be a lot of work involved, but I am encouraged and hope to live long enough to see it,” he said.

Gist said he is not sure how long cleanup and construction will take. “You know a lot depends on the weather,” he said.

Gist said workers will salvage what debris they can and use it to put toward the cost of the project.