Dozens come out for 8th annual Jerome Ellington Scholarship Fund Basketball Game

JACKSON, Tenn.-For the eighth straight year, dozens of West Tennesseans gather, Friday night to play a game of basketball and remember.

The Ellington Family hosted players at T.R. White Sportsplex to raise money for the Jerome Ellington Scholarship Fund.

Ellington, a Lane College student at the time was shot and killed outside the Jackson Bowling and Family Fun Center in 2009.

This year four students will receive $500 each.

“Getting an education was one of his things he was big on, and so we feel like, to keep his memory alive we want to be able to be a blessing to someone else and to give them that opportunity to go to college as he had,” said Norma Ellington, Jerome Ellington’s mother.

The scholarship winners will be announced Saturday at St. John’s Baptist Church at 1 p.m.