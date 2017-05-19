Hardin Co. Fire Dept. holds fundraiser to show support of local firefighters

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.-A community will get the chance this weekend to show support for local firefighters.

Saturday morning, the Hardin County Fire Department will host its 3rd annual Firefighter Support Fund 5K.

Firefighters in full turnout gear will also walk a mile in remembrance of fallen firefighters.

This is the Hardin County Fire Department’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

“It supports our firefighters, our volunteers too. If they’re having an emergency in their family, or have to be in the hospital, or someone in their family has to be in the hospital, this fund provides some money for them,” said Fire Chief Melvin Martin of the Hardin County Fire Department.

Registration for the 5K is $25 and starts at 7 a.m., Saturday at the First Methodist Church on Main Street in downtown Savannah.

The run will begin there at 8 a.m., followed by the Memorial Walk at 10 a.m.