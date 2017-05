Humboldt officers search for suspect who used victim’s debit card information

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-Officers in Humboldt are looking for a sly thief, accused of using a person’s debit card without actually taking the card.

The man is suspected of buying a $90 gift card and another item, using the victim’s card information.

If you have any information ,contact the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.