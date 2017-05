Knife and gun show coming to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –If you’re in the market for a new gun or knife, you’re in luck.

Saturday May 20 and Sunday, May 21, The R.K. Jackson Gun Show will be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The show will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A large selection of guns and knives will be available for selling, purchase, or trade.