Man bikes across Volunteer State for skin cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is riding his bicycle 594 miles across the state in hopes of raising awareness about skin cancer.

Roger Boane suffers from melanoma. KFC is sponsoring his ride to draw attention to sun safety.

Boane says he wanted to ride now because we’re getting into the summer months where more people spend time outdoors when the sun’s rays are more intense.

“There are ways that you can prevent this — by covering up and not staying in the tanning bed too long,” Boane said. “Because we are a people that really like to be tan and looking good. You’ve got to be careful when you’re doing that.”

Boane started in Kingsport and will finish in Memphis.