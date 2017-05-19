Man charged with stealing from Wal-Mart, carrying brass knuckles

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a man was arrested for stealing from Wal-Mart in south Jackson and was also carrying brass knuckles.

Jesse Roberts, 39, was taken into custody Thursday after a loss prevention employee reportedly watched him try to leave the store without paying for a phone and a pair of shoes.

He reportedly concealed the phone, put on the new shoes while leaving his old shoes in the shoe box, and also drank a Starbuck’s drink without paying for anything.

Roberts was also reportedly carrying a set of brass knuckles with a spike on the end.

He is charged with shoplifting and possession of a prohibited weapon.