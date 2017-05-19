Man charged with threatening man with machete

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of wielding a machete at a family member now faces an aggravated assault charge.

Cory Wilbourn, 45, reportedly threatened the man with the weapon during a May 13 argument, according to court documents.

After telling the man to get off his property, Wilbourn allegedly approached him with the machete as the man was getting in his vehicle to leave.

He then threatened to cut off the man’s head and arm, according to an affidavit.

The alleged victim was not injured.

Wilbourn is also accused of damaging the man’s car as he was leaving.