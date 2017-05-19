Medina kicks off second annual downtown street fest

MEDINA, Tenn.-The aroma of BBQ and the sounds of live music filled the streets of Medina, Friday night.

The rain held off for the city’s second annual Downtown Medina Street Fest.

A BBQ cook-off is part of the festivities with a crash prize going to the winner.

Eight teams including local groups and some from across the southeast are competing.

“Man, I just want people to know Medina is a great little community, we pride ourselves on keeping a hometown, small atmosphere, and providing a great environment for our children,” said Josh Youmans, the festival organizer.

There will be more BBQ and music Saturday and a $1,000 corn hole tournament as well.