Memphis mail carrier, 24 others charged with selling drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and 24 other people have been charged with selling heroin and other drugs in Memphis.

Media reports say Memphis police and the district attorney in Shelby County announced Thursday the results of a seven-month investigation called “Wait a Minute Mr. Postman.”

Police said Letravius Shaw, the letter carrier, helped the Grape Street Crips gang bring drugs into Memphis through the postal system. It’s not immediately clear if Shaw has a lawyer.

During the investigation, authorities seized marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone, plus 13 guns, 33 vehicles and cash.

Police have issued warrants for those who were indicted but have yet to be arrested.