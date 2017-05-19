Scattered Thunderstorms on Saturday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon but may last into the evening. Overall, these showers and thunderstorms will become fewer during the evening with a slight chance for rain overnight. An oncoming cold front will touch off more scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Keep the umbrella handy this afternoon but showers and thunderstorms will dissipate gradually during the evening. Soaked grounds and high humidity will make for a very muggy evening in West Tennessee. Temperatures may only bottom out in the lower to middle 70s at the coolest point of the night with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will return tomorrow. Be prepared for heavy downpours and frequent lightning in some thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening. West Tennessee is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather so a strong to severe thunderstorm is possible with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.



Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

