Scotts Hill promotes Daniel Duncan to head coach

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — After Michael Stroup left for USJ, the Lions have found their new leader and they didn’t have to go far to find him. Daniel Duncan has been promoted from within the team to take over for the Lions. He spent the last season as an assistant coach for Scotts Hill, also spending time at three other West Tennessee prior to that.

On the phone earlier, Duncan said he was very excited and ready to move forward and his first order of business is getting his guys in the weight room this summer and getting to work.