TCA and Johnny Growe part ways

JACKSON, Tenn. — After four years of coaching the TCA Lions baseball team, head coach Johnny Growe and TCA mutually parted ways in the best interest of the program.

Coach Growe said, “I have enjoyed my time here and I am truly blessed to have gotten to coach here.”

Athletic Director, Ken Northcut, said the Lions will begin the search for a new coach immediately.