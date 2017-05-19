Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: April Merando

TRENTON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is from Gibson County.

April Merando has been an educator for the past 13 years. This is her first year at Trenton Elementary School. She previously taught 12 years in Lauderdale County at Ripley Elementary.

April’s favorite part about teaching is watching her students learn and grow throughout the school year.

Through her years of teaching, Merando has learned that one size does not fit all. She says that you should always expect the unexpected.

“Because when you get to the classroom, every year is different,” she said. “Be ready and flexible, and be ready to go with the flow. You learn from your students just like they learn from you.”

Merando obtained her degree in education from the University of Memphis at Jackson State.

Merando is now eligible to be the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month. Starting in June, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.